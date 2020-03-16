Global  

COVID-19 quarantine space under construction in Monroe County

COVID-19 quarantine space under construction in Monroe County

COVID-19 quarantine space under construction in Monroe County

Governor Brian Kemp announced Friday there will be a quarantine space the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth.

COVID-19 quarantine space under construction in Monroe County

Teleworking are highly encouraged.

But personnel should talk with their supervisors and chains of command before moving forward.

A self-quarantine site is under way in monroe county.

It will include twenty temporary housing units.

Governor brian kemp announced friday there will be a quarantine space the georgia public safety training center in forsyth.

It's for anyone who tests positive for covid-19 and they are unable to self-isolate.

Governor kemp




