What's ahead for local restaurants and bars?

This is just one restaurant that will be feeling 'the hit' after being forced to close 'dine in services'.

Indiana governor eric holcomb announced restaurants and bars will be forced to close as soon as possible until the end of march.

The govenor says it's all in an attempt to help stop the spread of covid-19.

That these bars and restaurants will still be able to provide carry out and delivery services to customers.

According to the vigo county health department..

No "in person patrons" will be allowed starting tomorrow.

He says he's worried about how this move will impact his business and his employees.

////// /////// "i need to pay bills.

I need to pay rent.

I need to pay everything, so i really think it will effect a lot to me and my workers too.

The guys get the tips off the bar, or the tables and then now if we close the resturant, the guys need to stay at home, because we can only keep a couple of guys for delivery and to go orders.

Bars and restaurants *will* still be able to serve carry-out or, delivery.

This goes into effect a-s-a-p and runs through the end of the month.

