Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases Rise To 197 With 33 New Positive Tests
|
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases Rise To 197 With 33 New Positive Tests
Health officials in Massachusetts said there are now 197 cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts, an increase of 33 since Sunday.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|New cases of coronavirus have emerged in the Black Country as positive tests surge across the...
Express and Star - Published
|Approximately 26 employees at Biogen, 23 of whom live in-state, have now tested positive for the...
bizjournals - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources