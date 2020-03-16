Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases Rise To 197 With 33 New Positive Tests

Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases Rise To 197 With 33 New Positive Tests

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases Rise To 197 With 33 New Positive Tests

Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases Rise To 197 With 33 New Positive Tests

Health officials in Massachusetts said there are now 197 cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts, an increase of 33 since Sunday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

New coronavirus cases emerge

New cases of coronavirus have emerged in the Black Country as positive tests surge across the...
Express and Star - Published

Biogen's coronavirus cases rise, implicating another Boston health care event

Approximately 26 employees at Biogen, 23 of whom live in-state, have now tested positive for the...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

alvisharding

Alvis Harding Jr. RT @NBCNightlyNews: Dr. Clayton Dalton, emergency physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, describes the unprecedented circumstances ho… 24 minutes ago

RobertW21740662

Heber Wells Morales Massachusetts news. https://t.co/gNqAF56qEN 33 minutes ago

evesully50

Eve Sullivan RT @wbz: Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases Rise To 197 With 33 New Positive Tests https://t.co/3EAV1HSLX0 1 hour ago

SuperDownloads

James Reilly RT @JoyNBCBoston: #Breaking Massachusetts Coronavirus Cases Rise to 197 https://t.co/5MrvZIjIaj @NBC10Boston @NECN #CoronaVirusUpdates 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Idris Elba Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus, More Movie Productions Shut Down & More | THR News [Video]

Idris Elba Reveals He Tested Positive for Coronavirus, More Movie Productions Shut Down & More | THR News

Idris Elba tests positive for Coronavirus, 'The Witcher' and 'Cinderella' are among new production shutdowns and NBCUniversal breaks the theatrical window and will make movies available on demand..

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 02:23Published
'Community Transmission' Linked To 41 New Coronavirus Cases In LA County In Last 48 Hours [Video]

'Community Transmission' Linked To 41 New Coronavirus Cases In LA County In Last 48 Hours

Of the 25 new cases, five have no known source of exposure to coronavirus.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 01:31Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.