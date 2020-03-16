Coronavirus: LA Sheriff Steps Up Patrols Around Grocery Stores, Cuts Jail Population 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:38s - Published Coronavirus: LA Sheriff Steps Up Patrols Around Grocery Stores, Cuts Jail Population As the coronavirus continues to spark panic buying across the region, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials announced Monday that they will be increasing patrols around grocery stores and supermarkets, while also reducing the department's in-custody population to reduce the risk of the virus spreading through the jail system.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Jenny RT @ABC7: The L.A. County Sheriff's Department is taking certain steps amid the novel coronavirus outbreak - including increasing patrols a… 3 hours ago