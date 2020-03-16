Coronavirus: LA Sheriff Steps Up Patrols Around Grocery Stores, Cuts Jail Population

Global  

Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA
As the coronavirus continues to spark panic buying across the region, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials announced Monday that they will be increasing patrols around grocery stores and supermarkets, while also reducing the department's in-custody population to reduce the risk of the virus spreading through the jail system.

