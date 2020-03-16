Global  

President Trump Announces New Coronavirus Guidelines For Americans To Follow Over The Next 15 Days

President Trump Announces New Coronavirus Guidelines For Americans To Follow Over The Next 15 Days
CBS4's Natalie Brand shares the latest from the White House.
Social distancing through August? Donald Trump suggests it may be needed to help confront coronavirus

President Donald Trump's administration issued new guidelines for Americans to follow over next 15...
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus: Trump tells Americans to avoid public spaces

President Trump said that over the next 15 days, Americans should not gather in groups of more than...
BBC News


desert1957

Ralph Coalts RT @TrumpWarRoom: WATCH: President Trump announces that a newly-developed vaccine for coronavirus just began the phase 1 clinical trial. “… 9 seconds ago

zeusFanHouse

Zeus 🇺🇸 ⭐⭐⭐ No Collusion, No Obstruction! RT @zeusFanHouse: Pres #Trump Announces #TravelBan from Europe, Financial Asst for #Coronavirus Victims — While Nancy #Pelosi Lectures on P… 9 minutes ago


ABC News Special Report: Trump admin recommends limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people [Video]

ABC News Special Report: Trump admin recommends limiting gatherings to 10 or fewer people

The Trump administration on Monday issued guidelines recommending all Americans limit gatherings of people to 10 or fewer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

President Trump's Mar-A-Lago Resort Undergoing Deep Cleaning [Video]

President Trump's Mar-A-Lago Resort Undergoing Deep Cleaning

This comes after multiple cases of coronavirus were confirmed at the club.

