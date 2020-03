Coronavirus Outbreak: Small businesses impacted by coronavirus, social distancing means less people are shopping

WITH THE ━━C ENCOURAGINGSOCIAL DISTANCING TO PREVENTTHE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS━ MANY BUSINESSES ARE FEELINGTHE IMPACTS.

ESPECIALLY SMALLBUSINESSES, WHO RELY ON THEIRSTORE'S INCOME TO SURVIVE.OWNERS AND EMPLOYEES AT GREENSPRING STATION TELL US THEY'VESEEN A DECREASE IN PEOPLECOMING IN AND OUT OF THEIRSTORES.

WHICH THEY COMPLETELYUNDERSTAND AND WANT PEOPLE TOSTAY HEALTHY.

STILL, THEY WANTTO SELL THEIR PRODUCTS.

ANDEVEN THOUGH THEIR STORE FRONTSARE STILL OPEN━ THEY'REMOVING TO MORE OF AN ONLINEPUSH━ RELYING ON SOCIAL MEDIAAND CALL AHEAD ORDERS.

/ wewill post everything on socialmedia so please continue tofollow us on social media andshare our posts with yourfriends and if theressomething you see that youlike call us text one of theassociates you work with andwell gladly get everything foryou, we do cmplimentary giftwrap and then we can jsut runit out to your car so you donthave to worry about thatinteraction.

WEE CHIC REVISEDITS HOURS AND IS WORKING ISMALLER TEAMS OUT OFPR