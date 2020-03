NFL Free Agency Kicks Off As Coronavirus Brings Sports World To Halt

BLANK BLANK SPORTS WORLD ISMOSTLY ON HOLD AT THE MOMENTBUT NFL FREE AGENCY'S IN FULLSWING.DON BELL PRACTICING SOCIALDISTANCING JOINS US FROM HISHOME WITH AN UPDATE ON TODAY'SSTORY.REPORTER: I'M DON BELL WITHYOUR SPORTS COMING TO YOU MYHOUSE BECAUSE THAT IS THEWORLD THAT WE CURRENTLY LIVEIN.WE BEGIN WITH THE NFL FREEAGENCY STARTS ON WEDNESDAY AT4:00 P.M.

BUT LEGAL TAMPERINGPERIOD IS NOW UNDERWAY.THE EAGLES MAKING SOME MOVESTODAY.CORY CLEMENT THEIR TALENTEDRUNNING BACK THEY HAVE DECIDEDTO LET HIM GO.THEY WILL NOT MAKE AN OFFER TOHIM.GLASSBORO, NEW JERSEY NATIVEHAD A DYNAMIC ROOKIE SEASON,CAUGHT FOUR PASSES FOR100-YARD IN THE TEAMS SUPERBOWL WIN, BUT HE HAS ONLYPLAYED 15 GAMES OVER THE LASTTWO SEASONS BECAUSE OF INJURY.ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE BALL,EAGLES HAVE RESIGNED DEFENSIVETACKLE HASAN RIDGEWAY TO AWITHIN YEAR DEAL.HE PROVIDED DEPTH TO THEROTATION BEFORE SUFFERING ASEASON ENDING ANKLE INJURY INOCTOBER.ESPN ADAM SHIFTER REPORTING ONA BLOCKBUSTER TRADE, HOUSTONTEXANS SEND FOUR TIME WIDE OUTDEANDRE HOPKINS AND A LATEROUND PICK TO ARIZONA FORFORMER PRO BOWL RUNNING BACKDAVID JOHNSON.AND, A SECOND ROUND SELECTION.THE TWO TEAMS WILL ALSO SWAB,FOURTH ROUNDERS.MUCH CLOSER TO HOME, RAIN ORSHINE, SINCE 1895 THE PENNRELAYS HAVE BEEN A STAPE UNTILTHIS AREA 126TH ADDITION HASBEEN CANCELLED BECAUSE OFCORONAVIRUS CONCERNS.