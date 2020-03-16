Global  

Experimental Coronavirus Vaccine Administered To Human Test Subject In Seattle

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports on the international scientific community's race to find a vaccine and a treatment for the disease.

First Coronavirus Vaccine Subject: 'Amazing Opportunity'

Researchers in Seattle gave the first experimental coronavirus vaccine on human volunteers Monday, a...
News24.com | US begins first human trial of coronavirus vaccine: statement

The first human trial to evaluate a candidate vaccine against coronavirus disease 2019 has begun in...
The Race Is On To Find A Vaccine For COVID-19 [Video]

The Race Is On To Find A Vaccine For COVID-19

The international scientific community is racing to find a vaccine and a treatment for the coronavirus, Skyler Henry reports (1:48). WCCO 4 News At 5 - March 16, 2020

Researchers Testing COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

Researchers Testing COVID-19 Vaccine

Scientists are hard at work, trying to find a vaccine to the novel coronavirus.

