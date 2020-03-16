Global  

Trump Announces New 15-Day Coronavirus Guidelines

Trump Announces New 15-Day Coronavirus Guidelines

Trump Announces New 15-Day Coronavirus Guidelines

President Donald Trump announced new official guidelines for all Americans to follow for 15 days in an attempt to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

President Trump gave a press conference on Monday at the White House where he announced new...
President Donald Trump issued new guidelines on Monday to help fight the coronavirus, including a...
The Trump administration on Monday issued guidelines recommending all Americans limit gatherings of people to 10 or fewer amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New Trump Coronavirus Guidelines Recommend Avoiding Crowds of More Than 10 People President Donald Trump and members of the coronavirus task force spoke at length with the press on Monday..

