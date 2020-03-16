Global  

Coronavirus Update: Markets Plunge, But Financial Experts Expect Rebound

Coronavirus Update: Markets Plunge, But Financial Experts Expect Rebound

Coronavirus Update: Markets Plunge, But Financial Experts Expect Rebound

Investors continued to show their COVID-19 jitters, driving stocks down to a new 3-year low.

CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

'Prophesies of doom are having their day in the sun': Here's what 5 experts are saying about markets' recent financial crisis-level plunge

'Prophesies of doom are having their day in the sun': Here's what 5 experts are saying about markets' recent financial crisis-level plunge· *Monday's market rout was the worst since the financial crisis, and experts have weighed in on how...
Business Insider - Published


Stock Market Trading Is Halted After Dow Falls 2,200 Points

Stock Market Trading Is Halted After Dow Falls 2,200 Points

Stock Market Trading Is Halted After Dow Falls 2,200 Points At opening, the S&P 500 also fell by nearly eight percent. Nasdaq fell by close to six percent. The plunge follows the Fed's interest rate..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:57Published
Coronavirus fear grips global financial markets

Coronavirus fear grips global financial markets

Investors are concerned about how the spread of coronavirus will affect the global economy. It comes as Australian shares plunged while Hong Kong's opened sharply lower. Experts are now predicting a..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:05Published
