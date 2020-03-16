Global  

3 Countries Hardest Hit By Coronavirus Record Highest Single-Day Death Toll

3 Countries Hardest Hit By Coronavirus Record Highest Single-Day Death Toll
CBS News correspondent Cindy Pom reports from London.
Coronavirus: EU states record highest one-day death toll

Italy, Spain and France all report grim new figures for fatalities from the coronavirus.
BBC News - Published Also reported by •France 24


Number of coronavirus cases in Italy soar to more than 5,000

There are now 105,000 reported cases of the coronavirus across six continents and at least 35,000...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



Shahfah76913642

Shah fahad RT @ZimCricketv: Zimbabwe is yet to record a single case of the novel virus, but @DerbyshireCCC and @DurhamCricket were worried about the s… 14 hours ago

ZimCricketv

Zimbabwe Cricket Zimbabwe is yet to record a single case of the novel virus, but @DerbyshireCCC and @DurhamCricket were worried abou… https://t.co/H9rVYzIUb7 2 days ago


Matt Hancock confirms coronavirus death toll reaches 53 in England [Video]

Matt Hancock confirms coronavirus death toll reaches 53 in England

Health Secretary Matt Hancock offers an update to Parliament on the latest Government measures to control the coronavirus outbreak. Mr Hancock said 53 people in England have now died after testing..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Italian newspaper's obituary column grows as coronavirus death toll rises [Video]

Italian newspaper's obituary column grows as coronavirus death toll rises

Friday&apos;s edition of Lombardy&apos;s newspaper Eco di Bergamo showed the impact of coronavirus in the region.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published
