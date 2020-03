Finding childcare for kids home from school GOO EVENING ONCEAGAIN.WITH SCHOOLSCLOSED FOR THENEXT SEVERALWEEKS... MANYPARENTS ARE LEFTTRYING TO FINDBABYSITTERS ORDAYCARE CENTERS TOWATCH THEIR KIDS.AND AS SEVENEYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER GILATMELAMED FOUNDOUT... SOMEDAYCARES HAVEENOUGH ROOM... BUTTHEY NEED HELP TOHANDLE THE INFLUXOF NEW CHILDREN.THOUSANDS OFCHILDREN ACROSSWESTERN NEW YORKARE HOME FROMSCHOOL-- MANY FOROVER A MONTH."THE FIRST THOUGHTWAS CHILDCARE, WHATARE WE GONNA DOBECAUSE BOTH MYHUSBAND AND I OURWORK DOESN'T STOP."COLLEEN AUNGST OFEAST AURORA IS HOMEWITH WITH HER THREEKIDS... PLAYINGSOCCER TODAY."BIG BROTHER, LITTLEBROTHER"BUT WEIGHINGOPTIONS FOR THEFUTURE.WORK FROM HOME--WITH THE KIDSAROUND US IT'S HARDTO GET OUR WORKDONE ADEQUATELYOR HIRE A BABYSITTERFOR WEEKS.CARE.COM SAYS IT'SSEEN DOUBLE DIGITPERCENT INCREASESIN REQUESTS FORCHILDCARE INMULTIPLE CITIES-- ANDEXPECTS THE TRENDTO SPREAD AS MORESCHOOLS CLOSE.DAYCARES INWESTERN NEW YORKARE ALSO LOOKING TOFILL THE VOID.DIANE ABRAM RUNSTOOT TOOT DAYCAREIN BUFFLO-- AND SAYSIT'S ONLY AT ABOUT 50PERCENT CAPACITY.BUT SPACE IS NOT THEPROBLEM."IN ORDER FOR US TOCARE FOR A LOT MORECHILDREN, WE'REGOING TO NEEDSTAFF."ABRAM SAYS ABOUT ADOZEN DAYCARESMET OVER THEWEEKEND TO SEEHOW MANY SLOTSTHEY HAVE OPEN TOWELCOME INSCHOOL-AGEDCHILDREN.SHE SAYS MORESPOTS OPENED UP--GOVERNOR ANDREWCUOMO MODIFIEDSTAFF-CHILD RATIOSFOR FAMILY DAYCAREPROGRAMS UNDERNEW YORK'S STATE OFEMERGENCY.ABRAM SAYSDAYCARES NEEDVOLUNTEERS--WHETHER IT'SCOLLEGE STUDENTSWHO ARE HOME FROMSCHOOL, ORTEACHERS WHO AREOUT OF WORK."IF THEY'RE IN OURCENTERS FOR 8HOURS, WE COULD DOA LOT IN TERMS OFHELPING THEM KEEPUP WITH THEIR SCHOOLWORK."HOPING TO TURNDAYCARES INTOMAKE-SHIFT SCHOOLS."ONE OF THE THINGSWE DO AS DAYCAREPROVIDERS IS WECARE ABOUT FAMILIES."EARLIER TODAY-- THEWESTERN NEW YORKWOMEN'SFOUNDATION WROTE ALETTER TOGOVERNOR CUOMOASKING FOR THESTATE TO STEP UP ITSCHILD CAREEFFORTS-- INCLUDINGEMERENCY FUNDINGTO HELP FAMILIES PAYAND FOR THEPROGRAMS STAYOPEN.WE'VE REACHED OUTTO THE STATE ANDCOUNTY FORCHILDCARE PLANSAND HAVE NOT HEARDBACK AT HIS TIME.LIVE IN THENEWSROOM, GILATMELAMED, 7EYEWTINESS N