Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Update: 11-Year-Old Makes Hand Sanitizer Give-A-Way His Mission

Coronavirus Update: 11-Year-Old Makes Hand Sanitizer Give-A-Way His Mission

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:21s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Update: 11-Year-Old Makes Hand Sanitizer Give-A-Way His Mission

Coronavirus Update: 11-Year-Old Makes Hand Sanitizer Give-A-Way His Mission

Times of trouble can often bring out the best in people, and that's the case with Jayden Perez helping his classmates, the public library and both the police and fire departments.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Long Island Lawmakers To Introduce Legislation That Cracks Down On Price Gougers

Would you pay $90 for a box of just five masks? How about $40 for a mere eight ounces of hand...
CBS 2 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MrKennyCampbell

Kenny Campbell Media Training Loo roll update: Co that makes a third of UK loo rolls says that, in last 2 weeks, they sold 63m rolls, v 24m last… https://t.co/fcXEgUPsjW 6 days ago

Panos0007

Panos Anagnostopoulos Zoom Communications, which makes video conferencing software, gained more users so far this year than it did in all… https://t.co/sHOhCrnQ65 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo On School Closures, Hand Sanitizer Price Gouging And More [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Gov. Andrew Cuomo On School Closures, Hand Sanitizer Price Gouging And More

Gov. Andrew Cuomo was joined by state health officials to give an update on coronavirus in New York.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 37:50Published
Coronavirus Update: Lawmakers Going After Price Gougers [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Lawmakers Going After Price Gougers

Lawmakers on Long Island are introducing legislation that targets price gougers during the coronavirus outbreak. TV 10/55's Dave Carlin reports

Credit: WLNY CBS NY     Duration: 01:57Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.