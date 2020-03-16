Coronavirus Update: 11-Year-Old Makes Hand Sanitizer Give-A-Way His Mission 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:21s - Published Coronavirus Update: 11-Year-Old Makes Hand Sanitizer Give-A-Way His Mission Times of trouble can often bring out the best in people, and that's the case with Jayden Perez helping his classmates, the public library and both the police and fire departments.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus Update: Long Island Lawmakers To Introduce Legislation That Cracks Down On Price Gougers Would you pay $90 for a box of just five masks? How about $40 for a mere eight ounces of hand...

CBS 2 - Published 1 week ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this Kenny Campbell Media Training Loo roll update: Co that makes a third of UK loo rolls says that, in last 2 weeks, they sold 63m rolls, v 24m last… https://t.co/fcXEgUPsjW 6 days ago Panos Anagnostopoulos Zoom Communications, which makes video conferencing software, gained more users so far this year than it did in all… https://t.co/sHOhCrnQ65 1 week ago