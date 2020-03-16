Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Reports: Ravens trade TE Hurst to Falcons

Reports: Ravens trade TE Hurst to Falcons

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:53s - Published < > Embed
Reports: Ravens trade TE Hurst to Falcons
Baltimore sends former first-round pick to Atlanta
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ravens trade Hayden Hurst to Falcons, receive second-round and fifth-round pick, per report

Hurst is a former first-round pick by the Ravens
CBS Sports - Published

Hayden Hurst trade grades: Falcons replace Austin Hooper; Ravens continue to add draft capital

The Hurst deal is a rare win-win for both sides
CBS Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

UTZAAKE

Cary Moy RT @PressBoxOnline: #Ravens have reportedly traded TE Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round pick to the Falcons for 2020 second-round and fi… 20 minutes ago

HDHSports

Henry Herald Sports The Atlanta Falcons moved quickly to replace departing tight end Austin Hooper, acquiring former first-round draft… https://t.co/tvLnc8g7Nn 3 hours ago

GDPsports

Gwinnett Daily Post After losing Austin Hooper in free agency, the Falcons traded for Hayden Hurst from the Ravens. https://t.co/r5eZTfn1Ww 3 hours ago

rockdalecitizen

The Rockdale Citizen Reports: Ravens trade TE Hayden Hurst to Falcons https://t.co/E0QypokQAD https://t.co/eLiPfqgvjY 3 hours ago

GwinnettDaily

Gwinnett Daily Post Reports: Ravens trade TE Hayden Hurst to Falcons https://t.co/NLaQrOtjuB https://t.co/eA3NQHDNwf 3 hours ago

PressBoxOnline

PressBox #Ravens have reportedly traded TE Hayden Hurst and a 2020 fourth-round pick to the Falcons for 2020 second-round an… https://t.co/V4zpyxT40P 4 hours ago

98Rock

98 Rock According to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst will be an Atlanta Falc… https://t.co/2xyTK2RFYj 4 hours ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Reports: Ravens trade TE Hurst to Falcons https://t.co/VF4HwSR4rg 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.