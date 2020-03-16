Trump, Cuomo feud on Twitter over coronavirus response

(SOUND BITE) (English) NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO, SAYING: "There is no clear direction and there is no clear path." New York Governor Andrew Cuomo criticized the Trump administration's response to the fast-spreading coronavirus in the United States, saying at a press conference with reporters Monday morning that the country needed leadership at the national level.

(SOUND BITE) (English) NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO, SAYING: "This is a national problem and we need federal leadership.

You look at the countries who have handled this, I don't care if it's China, South Korea, if it's Italy.

They were all handled by national leadership.

This is a national problem.

It cannot be done in a piecemeal method." By Monday afternoon, following a call with governors from across the country, President Donald Trump singled out the Democratic governor from New York, saying in a tweet: "Just had a very good tele-conference with Nations’s Governors.

Went very well.

Cuomo of New York has to "do more"." Cuomo quickly responded on Twitter, saying: "I have to do more?

No — YOU have to do something!

You’re supposed to be the President." During the tele-conference Monday, Trump reportedly suggested that the governors try to obtain medical equipment, including respirators, on their own.

The New York Times reported that the president told the governors: "We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves." When asked about that report at a coronavirus briefing at the White House, Trump confirmed saying as much.

(SOUND BITE) (English) U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYING: "If they can get them faster by getting it on their own.

In other words, go through a supply chain that they may have... It's always going to be faster if they can get them directly, if they need them.

And I've given them authorization to order directly."