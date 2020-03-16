We're continuing our team coverage tonight with news 10's dominic miranda.

He visited an illinois restaurant dealing with restrictions of its own.

Here in west union, illinois... the population sits just under 300 people.

It's small towns like this one whose restaurants like west union caé here behind me are going to get hit hardest by the announcement that they have to close starting tomorrow.

But owner kaycee adams told me how she plans to spread and help those in her small town throughout this tough time.

Adams says she was heartbroken when she heard the news yesterday.... for both her employees and her customers.

But she says she's trying to find the positives.

Adams says they get food delivered to their restaurant before a lot of the stores do.

She told me they plan to do a cub-side pickup service and also do deliveries locally.

Not only that...but she says residents of west union can come to her caé for essentials like toilet paper or paper towel.

This way... they don't have to make their way through busy stores.

Adams says hopefully this way...some employees can still work and get paid...and her caé can stay busy, she told me it won't work unless her town comes together.

[take sot] so} "if there's no money coming in...there's no money going back out.

So think about these employees..waitresses...coo... this is their livelihood.

They don't have a corporation standing behind them but we are going to do what we can to help."

Now the owner and i were talking and everybody is in the same boat... this is unchartered territory and really what's going on is unprecedented throughout the nation.

But she said if we all come together like she thinks her small town will.... we can get through it one day at a time.

In west union..

Dominic miranda..

