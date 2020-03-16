Lights go out on London's West End as theatres cancel shows due to coronavirus

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:19s - Published < > Embed
Theatres across London's famous West End cancelled performances on Monday night (March 16), following UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's advice to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

0
Theatres across London's famous West End cancelled performances on Monday night (March 16), following UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's advice to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Mr Johnson said people should work from home "where they possibly can" and "should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues." A staff member outside the Apollo Theatre hosting the musical "Everybody's Talking About Jamie" apologised to disappointed theatregoers but ensured that they would be refunded.

"In line with all the other West End theatre groups, tonight's performance - we're really very sad - has had to be cancelled," he said.

"We're really gutted and very sorry that we can't perform for you tonight."




