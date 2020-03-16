Talking to Seniors about Coronavirus

Public health is also keeping local older adults in the know about coronavirus.

Community health specialist Anna Oldenburg met with a group of seniors at 125 Live in Rochester. They asked questions about the virus and how to protect themselves.

They asked questions about the virus and how to protect themselves.

Older adults and people who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions - such as heart or lung disease or diabetes - are at higher risk for developing serious complications from coronavirus.

Oldenburg explains that if you do get sick - there's not much doctors can do to help you unless you develop complications. "It would be a greater more severe illness that may cause you to maybe need to go to the hospital. It can lead to pneumonia and that's really what's the scary part about it."

It can lead to pneumonia and that's really what's the scary part about it olmsted county public health recommends taking the same precautions for coronavirus as you would for avoiding colds and flu... such as covering your coughs and sneezes - washing your hands thoroughly - and avoidng touching your face.

