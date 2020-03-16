Universal Pictures will make movies available at home and in theaters on the same day

Global  

Universal Pictures, a division of Comcast Corp-owned NBCUniversal, has big news!

The company will make its movies available at home... on the same day they are released in theaters worldwide, reports Reuters.

This change starts with the DreamWorks Animation film “Trolls World Tour”.

NBCUniversal will “continue to evaluate the environment as conditions evolve".

It also added it will revisit the strategy when the current situation changes.

The suggested price will be $19.99 in the US for a 48-hour rental, and the equivalent price elsewhere.

