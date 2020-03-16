Gov. Tony Evers orders ban on mass gatherings of 50 or more people
Gov. Tony Evers orders ban on mass gatherings of 50 or more people
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has directed the Department of Health Services to order a ban on mass gatherings of 50 people or more.
