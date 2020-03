'Helpers' stepping up to help in virus crisis

IN A CRISIS... ONEQUOTE SEEMS TOCOME TO MIND.MISTER ROGERS SAIDTO ALWAYS "LOOK FORTHE HELPERS".THEY CAN BE SIMPLEACTS.IF YOU ORDERTAKEOUT... TIP ALITTLE EXTRA TO THESTAFF.THEY DON'T HAVE THELUXURY OF WORKINGFROM HOME.PEOPLE ARE ALSODONATING HANDSANITIZER ANDCREATINGNEIGHBORHOOD FOODPANTRIES FOR THEIRCOMMUNITIES.SEVEN EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTER EDREILLY HAS MORE ONLOCAL ACTS OFKINDNESS... THAT CANGO A LONG WAY WHENIT COMES TO HELPINGOTHERS.I SEE THE COMMUNITYTRYING TO HELP EACHOTHER BUT IN THESAME SENSE WE ARESCAREDTHE CORONA VIRUSHEALTH EMERGENCYHAS MADE IT NERVE-WRACKING TO GO OUTIN PUBLIC.SOME ARE COMPLETLYCOVERING UP .

ANDOTHER LIKE THISWOMAN ARE WEARINGA MASK WHEREVERSHE GOES.I WANT MY FAMILY ANDFRIENDS TO STAYHEALTHYBUT WHAT ABOUT THEELDERLY AND FAMILIESWITH CHILDREN?SEVERAL GROUPS ARENOW GEARING UP TOHELP.THERE ARE GOING TOBE SOME PEOPLE WHOWILL NEED ESSENTIALITEMS LATER ON IN THEWEEKTHE BATAVIA HIGHSCHOOL BLUE DEVILSFOOTBALL TEAM ANDCOACH BRENNANBRIGG ARE OFFERINGTO DELIVER SUPPLIESTO HOUSEBOUNDINDIVIDUALS.

IT IS BEING DONE INA WAY TO PREVENTEXPOSING THESTUDENT ATHLETESTO ANY INFECTION.REALLY, THERE IS NOHUMAN-TO-HUMANCONTACT.

WE WOULDGO TO THE STORE ANDGET WHAT THEY NEEDAND PUT IT ON THEIRFRONT STEPSTHE PARKSICOMMUNITYASSOCIATION ISGATHERINGINFORMATION ABOUTVOLUNTEERS.IT PLANS TO MEETTHROUGHTELECONFERENCING -TO MATCH VOLUNTEERWITH THE NEEDS OFTHE NEIGHBORHOOD.RIGHT NOW WE DOFEEL NEEDY AND ALITTLE SCARED ABOUTTHIS.

NOT JUST THEVIRUS BUT FINANCIALLY.

BUT WHAT ELSE DOYOU DO IN A TIME OFNEED BUT HELPOTHERSTHE CHEESY CHICK INWILLIAMSVILLE IS ONEOF MANYRESTAURANTS THATMUST NOW CLOSEDINING ROOMS ANDGO TO TAKE-OUTSERVICE ONLY.THIS IS NOT THE BESTTIME FOR US TO BEGIVING AWAY SERVICESOR PRODUCTS, BUT WEKNOW EVERYONE ISHURTING.

WE KNOW INTHE END THAT WE AREALL GOING TO COMEOUT ON TOP IF WEJUST HELP EACHOTHER THROUGHBUT REALIZINGSCHOOLS KIDS ANDTHE ELDERLY NEEDHELP - THE CHEESYCHICK HASCONTACTED FEMA TOOFFERING ITS TRUCKAND EMPLOYEESERVICES.WE ARE OFFERING OURSERVICES FOR FREETO PREPARE FOODTHE COMPANY IS ALSOOFFERING TO TAKE ITSFOOD TRUCK TOAFFECTED SCHOOLS,BUSINESS ANDAPARTMENTCOMPLEXES.CHEESY CHICK HASCREATED AGOFUNDME ACCOUNTTO HELP PAY FORFOOD SUPPLIES.TO HELP PURCHASEFOOD AND INVENTORYTO FEED THESE KIDS.WE ARE ALSOACCEPTING CANNEDGOODS.WE ALSO LEARNEDTODAY THAT THERE ISAN EFFORT UNDERWAYTO ENCOURAGE THEPUBLIC TO BUY GIFTCARDS FROM THEIRFAVORITERESTAURANTS.

THISWAY THOSERESTAURANTSNEGATIVELY IMPACTEDBY THE VIRUS WILLSTILL HAVE - AT LEAST- A LITTLE BIT OFINCOME COMING IN.

INWILLIAMSVILLE, EDREILLY 7EW