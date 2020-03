Here are the free educational subscriptions offered due to school closings 45 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:21s - Published Here are the free educational subscriptions offered due to school closings The blog offers additional tips such as taking virtual field trips, five-minute crafts, and active games to help kids who are bouncing off the walls 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Here are the free educational subscriptions offered due to school closings DIFFERENT IDEAS.NATS SHHHH GIVME 5 MINUTESTHIS MAY BE THE NEREALITY FORWORKING PARENTS...HAVING TO JUGGLEWORKING FROM HOMEBUT ALSO MAKINGSURE YOUR KIDS ARESTILL LEARNING.KNOWING ANDUNDERSTANDING THATEVERYONE IS GOINGTHROUGH THISTOGETHER AND IT'SNOT JUST ME OR I IT'SSO COMFORTING TOHAVE EACH OTHERASHLEY TUNDO RUNSBUFFALO MOMSQUAD-- A SOCIALMEDIA GROUP THATHELPS PARENTSCONNECT.IN THE LAST FEW DAYSPARENTS HAVEFLOCKED TO THE SITEFOR ADVICE ONEVERYTHING FROMWHERE TO GET TOLIETPAPER TO HOW TOHOMESCHOOL THEIRKIDS.SOMETIMES WE DON'TALWAYS HAVE TO COMUP WITH A PLAN,SOMETIMES IT CAN BEDONE FOR USSOME SITES TO CHECOUT:KIDS ACTIVITIES DOTCOM HAS A FULL LISTOF EDUCATIONCLASSES OFFERIFREE SUBSCRIPTIONS.SCHOLASTIC IS ALSORELEASING FREEDAILY COURSES. THEYSET UP A "LEARNFROM HOME" WEBSITEAND THERE'S A WEEKOF CONTENT FSTUDENTS RIGHTNOW.LOCAL BUSINESSESARE ALSO JUMPING ONDIGITAL.MS. MELISSA'S MUSICWITH MAR WENTVIRTUAL FOR FAMILIESTO HAVE FUN WITHMUSIWE ARE REALLYFOCUSING ON OURLOCAL GROUPSBECAUSE THEY AREALLY HITTING ITHARDSOT STAND UPYOU CAN FOLLOWBUFFALO MOM SQUADRIGHT NOW ON THEIRFACEBOOK PAGE.WE HAVE ALSOSTARTED THISCONVERSATION.IF YOU ARE DOINGSOMETHING THATWORKS FOR YOUFAMILY IT COULDWORK FOR OTHERSTOO.LET US KNOW RIGHTNOW ON OURFACEBOOK PAGE.REBECCA THORNBURG7EWN.





