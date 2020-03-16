Global  

University Of Pennsylvania Cancels Graduation Ceremony In May

University Of Pennsylvania Cancels Graduation Ceremony In May
The school says it's working on plans for a virtual ceremony.
MAYOR KENNEY.WHEN SERVICES ARE RESCHEDULEDWE WILL MAKE THE ANNOUNCEMENT.WE ALSO JUST HEARD FROMTHE UNIVERSITY OFPENNSYLVANIA, IT IS CANCELING




