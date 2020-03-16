L.A. County Closes Bars,Entertainment Venues, Limits Restaurant Service, as COVID-19 Cases Rise to 94 42 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 02:44s - Published L.A. County Closes Bars,Entertainment Venues, Limits Restaurant Service, as COVID-19 Cases Rise to 94 Los Angeles County officials on Monday announced that all bars, gyms and entertainment venues will be closed, and dining in restaurants will be prohibited, as the number of novel coronavirus viruses in the county climbed by another two dozen.

