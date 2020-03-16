L.A. County Closes Bars,Entertainment Venues, Limits Restaurant Service, as COVID-19 Cases Rise to 94
Los Angeles County officials on Monday announced that all bars, gyms and entertainment venues will be closed, and dining in restaurants will be prohibited, as the number of novel coronavirus viruses in the county climbed by another two dozen.