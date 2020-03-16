L.A. County Closes Bars,Entertainment Venues, Limits Restaurant Service, as COVID-19 Cases Rise to 94

Global  

Video Credit: KTLA - Duration: 02:44s - Published < > Embed
Los Angeles County officials on Monday announced that all bars, gyms and entertainment venues will be closed, and dining in restaurants will be prohibited, as the number of novel coronavirus viruses in the county climbed by another two dozen.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Announces Restrictions On Restaurants, Clubs And Other Public Places [Video]

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Announces Restrictions On Restaurants, Clubs And Other Public Places

Dallas County Director of Health and Human Services Dr. Phillip Huang added “This is all our responsibility to do our part, and we will overcome this.”

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 26:24Published
Gov. Wolf Orders All Allegheny County Restaurants To Stop Dine-In Service [Video]

Gov. Wolf Orders All Allegheny County Restaurants To Stop Dine-In Service

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in Pennsylvania, Governor Tom Wolf ordered all bars and restaurants to stop dine-in services for two weeks, KDKA's Shelby Cassesse reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 03:01Published
