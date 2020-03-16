Global  

Questions over money spent on cleaning product in Hillsborough County

Questions over money spent on cleaning product in Hillsborough County

Questions over money spent on cleaning product in Hillsborough County

Hillsborough County's Tax Collector is spending taxpayer dollars on a product, not on the government's approved list of coronavirus disinfectants.

I-team investigator Kylie McGivern found the office has already bought thousands of dollars worth of this chemical.

