Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > Trump Recommends No More Than 10 People Gathering

Trump Recommends No More Than 10 People Gathering

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Trump Recommends No More Than 10 People Gathering

Trump Recommends No More Than 10 People Gathering

President Donald Trump recommended Americans avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

The Trump administration also wants people to avoid non-essential travel, bars and restaurants.

According to Business Insider, federal government guidelines aren’t mandatory.

But several states and cities are shutting down non-essential businesses like bars, gyms and theaters.

Trump said: "We'd much rather be ahead of the curve than behind it.”

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trump Recommends No More Than 10 People Gathering

Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model released Available for all permitted uses under our |License Terms|.

, Model and property released



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Says at Briefing WH Now Recommending People ‘Avoid Gathering in Groups of More Than 10’

The Trump administration is announcing nationwide recommendations for how people can best avoid...
Mediaite - Published

Trump urges no gatherings higher than 10 people to fight coronavirus

President Donald Trump issued new guidelines on Monday to help fight the coronavirus, including a...
Reuters - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

silentnational

Peace RT @politico: President Trump said he is not considering a nationwide quarantine at this time. "But we may look at certain areas, certain h… 56 seconds ago

primate7

Primate Seven RT @politico: Anthony Fauci said that while some people may perceive the new coronavirus guidelines as inconvenient or going too far, they… 1 minute ago

lrobinls

lrs RT @politico: Millennials are the key to stopping coronavirus, said Dr. Birx, one of Trump's key health advisers. "Because they're the one… 2 minutes ago

nehamira14

Neha RT @thedailytexan: Update: President Donald Trump recommends avoiding gathering in groups of more than 10 people and engaging in school fro… 2 minutes ago

PYellowrose68

Nana RT @WendyDavisnews: President Trump recommends Americans avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people. #coronavirus 3 minutes ago

LoboIsKing

Lobo RT @OfficialJoelF: #BREAKING: President Trump recommends all Americans avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, eating/drinking at… 3 minutes ago

Coimbra_

Coimbra Sirica CDC doc urges, “millennials (to) speak to one another about how important it is in this moment to protect all of th… https://t.co/cnS1PrKFBA 5 minutes ago

silentnational

Peace RT @politico: President Trump today spoke on a potential recession and the stock market amid the coronavirus pandemic: "Once this virus i… 6 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump: Gives Self "10 Out Of 10 Score" For Coronavirus Response, Was Previously Critical Of Obama's Ebola Response [Video]

Trump: Gives Self "10 Out Of 10 Score" For Coronavirus Response, Was Previously Critical Of Obama's Ebola Response

Donald Trump has given himself a 10 when evaluating his administration's response to the coronavirus. Trump dodged a related question about whether the "buck stops" with him, reports Business Insider...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published
President Donald Trump’s Clumsy Coronavirus Timeline [Video]

President Donald Trump’s Clumsy Coronavirus Timeline

President Donald Trump originally dismissed the growing coronavirus emergency. Now, with more than 3,000 cases in the United States, Trump is changing his tune.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:01Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.