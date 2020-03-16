Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > SCOTUS Postpones Arguments Because of Coronavirus

SCOTUS Postpones Arguments Because of Coronavirus

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
SCOTUS Postpones Arguments Because of Coronavirus

SCOTUS Postpones Arguments Because of Coronavirus

SCOTUS Postpones Arguments Because of Coronavirus The Supreme Court announced the postponement of its March and early April schedule on Monday.

Among the cases affected are three related to the publication of President Donald Trump's financial records and tax returns.

SCOTUS, Statement, via CNBC SCOTUS, Statement, via CNBC SCOTUS, Statement, via CNBC Several of the court's nine justices are at an elevated risk of infection due to their age.

In particular, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, has survived multiple bouts of cancer.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HarryUnderwood3

Harry "Ranked Choice Voting for Georgia" Underwood RT @mcpli: SCOTUS postpones its remaining March arguments in light of the coronavirus, adding historical note that prior sessions in 1918 a… 5 hours ago

pleasesaveour

🍿Justice is Served SCOTUS said it will postpone arguments sched for March and early April because of the pandemic. The postponement wi… https://t.co/nSG3bWptnK 5 hours ago

KDWNLasVegas

101.5 FM / 720 AM KDWN Supreme Court Postpones Arguments Because of Virus Outbreak https://t.co/zVkRpw2BSF #Coronavirus… https://t.co/R1okFiTYYe 6 hours ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com Supreme Court Postpones Arguments Because Of Coronavirus Outbreak #Cases #Coronapocalypse #CoronaOutbreak… https://t.co/dPYeu4Ofg5 7 hours ago

writeriowa

WriterIowa Oh, thank goodness, #ProtectRBG is working. Supreme Court postpones arguments because of coronavirus, citing Span… https://t.co/Qk4NtAt3xD 7 hours ago

jandis_price

Jandis Price #SCOTUS #Postpones Arguments Because of #Coronavirus or #COVID19 #Outbreak. 1st Time Since the 1918 Spanish Flu… https://t.co/DaspDD6r8U 7 hours ago

alana_austin

Alana Austin Supreme Court postpones arguments because of coronavirus outbreak #SCOTUS https://t.co/ShOY73qocd 7 hours ago

rena_lea

Rena Gross What if Roe v. Wade survives the current administration because the Supreme Court simply doesn’t meet? #SCOTUS… https://t.co/r9hpvgLQgT 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.