5 Ways to Celebrate St.
Patrick's Day
at Home With Your Kids With most St.
Patrick’s Day events canceled in favor
of social distancing, celebrating the March holiday
with your family may seem challenging.
Here are five ways to entertain your kids and
celebrate St.
Patrick’s Day safely at home.
1.
Whether it’s cutting out shamrocks
or making leprechaun hats, there are plenty
of fun St.
Patrick’s Day crafts to do.
Search Pinterest or Facebook for fun
ideas and try to focus on activities that only
use supplies you already have in the house.
2.
Prepare an Irish-inspired meal for your family, such as
potato soup, shepherd’s pie or corned beef and cabbage.
Make the whole process a family activity by
letting your kids help out in the kitchen.
3.
Although most libraries are closed, e-books are
still available, making it easy to find a St.
Patrick’s
Day themed book to read with your kids.
4.
Listen to Irish music together and make it
even more fun by trying to learn an Irish dance.
There are plenty of songs to be found online,
and dancing around with your kids can be a good
way to exercise and a good distraction.
5.
Baking St.
Patrick’s Day treats
together is a fun, family activity.
It can even be as simple as adding green food coloring
or green sprinkles to your favorite cupcake recipe.