Working from Home to Avoid Coronavirus

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
KIMT News 3's Jessica Bringe shows us some things you might need to make working remotely go smoothly

0
Look at this video from kimt drone 3.

From one of rochester's biggest employers...i-b- m...to facebook - google - and amazon... big tech companies are asking more employees to work from home as a precaution to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Kimt news three's jessica bringe is live with what tools you need to do your work from home.

Xxx work home-lvo-3 amy - from utizling skype on your laptop..

To facetime on your phone.

There are plenty of technology options available so you can stay on top of your work from home.

Work home-lvo-1 work home-lvo-5 lowerthirdcourtesy:coronavirus working from home to avoid coronavirus rochester, mn cyber security expert greg scott tells me the first step is to sign up for a video conferencing service..

From skype to google hangouts..

Zoom..

And more.

All you need is a computer with web access and a microphone.

The key is to make sure you're doing it securely.

Xxx work home-lsot-1 work home-lsot-5 work home-lsot-4 when you do instant messaging and video and all the other things do it in an encripted form so that people listening in on you won't steal company secrets.

On the company side do a vpn so your employees when they access company information they're doing it in a more secure manner.

When scott mentions v-p-n that stands for a virtual private network.

There are free services available online.

Live in rochester jessica bringe kimt news three.

/ thank you jessica.

Scott says if employers want to make sure employees are actually doing their work - not kicking back at home...it's best to set up a living document with deadlines for work assignments so employees stay on task.

/ 125 live tz-vo-1 125 live




