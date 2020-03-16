St. Landry Parish Schols Offering Meals For Students During Coronavirus Shutdown

While school systems all over the state are closed due to covid nineteen precautions, st.

Landry parish schools along with several organizations have quickly stepped up to make sure students throughout the area have a chance to get a nourishing meal while schools are closed.

News 1's tiffany maddox was able to learn how the school system was able to organize a drive thru and walk up service for students.

St.

Landry parish schools are making sure their students are being taken care of during the covid-19 school shut down."our district comprises of over 13,000 students.

So we knew that there would be a need for those meals."

Students can pick meals between the hours of eleven a-m to two p-m.

Robinson says they will go above and beyond to reach their students.

"we will be out in the streets delivering once we reach our 2pm deadline.

W're gonna find them and hand them a delicious meal."

Parents and caretakers say i's a good thing to see the district help out.

"wonderful, it makes me feel good that the parish came together and had a solution quickly to help nourish our kids.

W're very thankful for that."city leaders say providing support to the community during this pandemic was necessary.

"the school board and many individuals here in the community, one of the first things we looked at was trying to give support to the parents, but also providing a meal to these kids."

Meals and assistance are provided by st.

Landry parish school employees and even volunteers who took a break from social distancing.

"i's an opportunity to be a greater blessing to people and really help our community and i think tha's really cool."

The school district says as long as schools remain closed, they will do their part to make sure the children in parish communities have a chance to eat.

" w're able to get our food, get it prepared and get it out to the kids."

In opelousas, tiffany maddox, news 15.

According to representatives for st.

Landry parish schools as long as children are present in the car if you drive up, no matter how many times you show up and no matter where yo're from they will