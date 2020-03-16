Florence officials prepare to fight coronavirus

Or texting.

The city of florence said it's still business as usual for the most part.

It has not declared a local state of emergency.

Waay 31's breken terry is live in downtown florence after learning more about the decision?

Mayor steve holt spoke just behind these doors a little over an hour ago.

He said right now there are no coronavirus cases in the shoals - and that's why the city is still monitoring the situation before declaring a state of emergency.

But - they are taking precautions, for instance i did not see one person shake hands.

Instead - everyone was bumping elbows.

Some people came to the meeting with masks too.

Holt said all parks and recreation sporting events are cancelled.

He acknowledged there were some private events that happened this weekend with bigger crowds of people, like shoals wine fest.

Holt said the city did not want to tell those businesses how to operate, but he did point out things are changing quickly with the cornoavirus.

Right now were in that area of unknown news and it keeps changing daily that's why we wanted to do this today and to ensure you that were doing to continue doing what were doing on a daily basis.

Holt also said they are working on a plan to possibly help people with their utility bills if they cannot work or have to stay in their homes.

Those plans are being developed - along with others.

But again - every time federal or state protocols change so do the cities plans.

Live