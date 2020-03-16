Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Top 10 Video Game Movies Currently in Development

Top 10 Video Game Movies Currently in Development

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 12:07s - Published < > Embed
Top 10 Video Game Movies Currently in Development

Top 10 Video Game Movies Currently in Development

Won't be long before you see these games on the big screen!

For this list, we’re looking at the video games that are confirmed to receive cinematic adaptions at some point in the future.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Top 10 Video Game Movies Currently in Development

Won't be long before you see these games on the big screen!

For this list, we’re looking at the video games that are confirmed to receive cinematic adaptions at some point in the future.

Our countdown includes "Metal Gear Solid", "Monster Hunter", "Mega Man", "Super Smash Bros", and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this

bcolbymartin

Brian Top 10 Video Game Movies Currently in Development https://t.co/W72VGrOo1k via @YouTube 2 hours ago

7HIELD_

Kyndle Nance 🤜🏾🦠🤛🏾 #BelieveInTheFight Top 10 Video Game Movies Currently in Development https://t.co/6Kfv9aEhey via @YouTube 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

What If Mean Girls Were Made Today? [Video]

What If Mean Girls Were Made Today?

What if Mean Girls were made today? For this video, we’ll be looking at how we imagine a modern version of this movie would work.

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:04Published
Top 10 Weirdest Creations in Dreams [Video]

Top 10 Weirdest Creations in Dreams

This is what happens when you give certain gamers the freedom to create their own worlds. For this list, we’re looking at the most bizarre constructions that players have created in the video game..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 10:02Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.