Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 5 Small Things That Will Make a Difference During the Coronavirus Outbreak

5 Small Things That Will Make a Difference During the Coronavirus Outbreak

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:02s - Published < > Embed
5 Small Things That Will Make a Difference During the Coronavirus Outbreak

5 Small Things That Will Make a Difference During the Coronavirus Outbreak

5 Small Things That Will Make a Difference During the Coronavirus Outbreak Here are 5 ways you can help out during the outbreak of COVID-19.

1.

Stay home 2.

Donate to food banks 3.

Tip Well 4.

Support artists 5.

Volunteer online

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Jcaprow

Cillian Japrow RT @BuffaloGrlProbs: If I could ask everyone a small favor today. Take care of yourselves. Go to the grocery store and buy not only the thi… 6 minutes ago

Iggleawhl

Honey Nut Yearios RT @baph0meat: sometimes i notice that really weird, small things trip me up, eat up my time, and contribute to my struggle to stay on task… 7 minutes ago

urreasun

jingle. ¢¢. the world is too small for you, it still has many things to offer you and you still have many things to accomplish… https://t.co/EzHfLBflcL 11 minutes ago

MillyMolly300

🇦🇺💧🍍Maggie Mae🍍🇦🇺 @Carol_47_71 @I_Phoenix_Rise @BistuaNuova Well maybe more will by going to mass gatherings. If you look back at his… https://t.co/yCqp41mJ6M 18 minutes ago

jaaberghi

Hannah I. Jaaberg RT @DrLangworthy: Anyone else feeling the need to DO something? I've been thinking a lot about our students in need of meals with schools c… 18 minutes ago

dougilawson

Doug Lawson If things go the way they look to be going, small businesses in Penrith will need help. If you can afford to, pleas… https://t.co/QVhVZCEqiv 22 minutes ago

Trudgeteacher

Alex J-Williams @ShakinthatChalk I don’t think people understand how our supply chains work. Unless all warehouse and transport wor… https://t.co/JOluA0Qv7q 23 minutes ago

colby_staton

Colby Lee Staton It Is!! 🙏💯 One lesson WE CAN ALL learn from this Coronavirus is DON’T EVER take life for granted and enjoy the SMALL things, f… https://t.co/e3KUri6S0y 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.