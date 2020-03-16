Global  

DUSD closing schools

DUSD closing schools
The Delano Union School District announced school closures starting Wednesday.
TheDublinShield

The Dublin Shield To learn more about the logistics of DUSD schools closing for 4 weeks and the precautions encouraged by Superintend… https://t.co/PLidobVOIy 3 days ago

RianJacobson

RianJ RT @TheDublinShield: Superintendent Dr. Marken opens the special meeting by announcing the closing of all DUSD schools until April 13th as… 3 days ago

TheDublinShield

The Dublin Shield Superintendent Dr. Marken opens the special meeting by announcing the closing of all DUSD schools until April 13th… https://t.co/MIZDzOTmGL 3 days ago


