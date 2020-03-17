Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jorge Jesus > Flamengo coach tests positive for coronavirus

Flamengo coach tests positive for coronavirus

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Flamengo coach tests positive for coronavirus

Flamengo coach tests positive for coronavirus

Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus tests positive for coronavirus, but will take a second test to confirm the first.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Flamengo coach tests positive for coronavirus

SHOWS: DOHA, QATAR (FILE - DECEMBER 20, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

FLAMENGO COACH, JORGE JESUS, SPEAKING AT NEWS CONFERENCE AHEAD OF THE FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP FINAL AGAINST

Class="kln">LIVERPOOL (NOT A SOUNDBITE) 2.

MORE OF JORGE JESUS AT NEWS CONFERENCE 3.

MORE OF JORGE JESUS SPEAKING AT NEWS CONFERENCE (NOT A SOUNDBITE) LIMA, PERU (FILE - NOVEMBER 21, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 4.

FLAMENGO COACH, JORGE JESUS, ON PRACTICE PITCH 5.

FLAMENGO TRAINING; JORGE JESUS SEEN ON LEFT SIDE OF SCREEN WALKING AWAY LISBON, PORTUGAL (FILE - DECEMBER 30, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 6.

VARIOUS OF JORGE JESUS AFTER RECEIVING WITH INSIGNIA OF GRAND OFFICER OF THE ORDER OF PRINCE HENRY FROM THE PRESIDENT OF PORTUGAL, MARCELO REBELO DE SOUSA STORY: Flamengo coach Jorge Jesus has tested positive for coronavirus and is under quarantine in Rio de Janeiro while doctors perform a second confirmatory test, he and his club said on Monday (March 16).

Jesus confirmed the test results on a video posted to Instagram.

The coach, who last year led Flamengo to the Serie A league title and Copa Libertadores trophy, said he was under the care of the club's medical team.

In a statement, Flamengo termed the test result "weak positive or inconclusive" and said it was performing a second test.

It suspended all training for the first team and youth team squads for a week.

The announcement came on the day the Rio de Janeiro state championship was suspended for 15 days.

Jesus had criticised the Rio state football federation for allowing games to go on last weekend, saying footballers and backroom staff were "not super human" and deserved more care.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

__vanessa__91

Vanessa RT @Rishav_footy: OFFICIAL: @Flamengo announce coach Jorge Jesus tests positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/lNhVdtlpG9 2 minutes ago

am7khairul

Khairul Amri RT @staronline: Flamengo coach tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/ScyPj0idMg https://t.co/ScyPj0idMg 27 minutes ago

staronline

The Star Flamengo coach tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/ScyPj0idMg https://t.co/ScyPj0idMg 34 minutes ago

Rishav_footy

Rishav Bhattacharjee OFFICIAL: @Flamengo announce coach Jorge Jesus tests positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/lNhVdtlpG9 42 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Flamengo coach tests positive for coronavirus: https://t.co/RcjivJtlRB #Coronavirustoronto #CoronaVirusInPakistan 1 hour ago

FutballNews_

Futball News Flamengo coach tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/SuC9l8CeL2 1 hour ago

obay_ngobeys

Obay Ngobeys 🇮🇩🌐 RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Flamengo coach tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/jUO8gXMI6S https://t.co/90vGcBZt0A 1 hour ago

ChannelNewsAsia

CNA Flamengo coach tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/jUO8gXMI6S https://t.co/90vGcBZt0A 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus [Video]

Australian Official Who Met With Ivanka Trump Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Peter Dutton, Australia's home affairs minister, said on Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published
Alaska Airlines Agent At SFO Tests Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Alaska Airlines Agent At SFO Tests Positive For COVID-19

An Alaska Airlines customer service agent at San Francisco International Airport has tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 00:29Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.