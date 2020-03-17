Fed's rate cut will help some, frustrate others 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:06s - Published Fed's rate cut will help some, frustrate others The Federal Reserve's decision to cut its key interest rate to near zero will help some consumers but frustrate others 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Carolyn RT @RepAdamSchiff: I’m working (and tweeting) from home today. And will be for some time. Not just because someone I know came down with t… 28 seconds ago David H. Heavy intervention with rate cuts, so that will likely help for some amount of time. The problem remains though tha… https://t.co/bL61m0UpYd 9 minutes ago 10News RT @10NewsHorn: The Federal Reserve's decision to lower its key interest rate to near zero will help some San Diegans, but frustrate others… 10 minutes ago