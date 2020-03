CCSD giving out food to students during school closures

CORONAVIRUS..AND THE DISTRICT IS WORKING TOMAKE SURE ..STUDENTS DON'T MISS A MEAL.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER LEAHPEZZETTI IS LIVE..SHOWING YOU THE SET UP.TODAY WAS THE FIRST DAY OF FOODDISTRIBUTION.IT'S PRETTY EASY - YOU JUSTPICK ONE OF THE 22 LOCATIONSAND DRIVE RIGHT UP ROLL DOWNTHE WINDOW AND THEY'LL HAND YOUA SACK BREAKFAST AND LUNCH.IF YOU DONT WANT TO DRIVE YOUCAN ALSO WALK UP.ONE POINT CCSD WANTS YOU TOREMEMBER IS THAT YOUR STUDENTDOES HAVE TO BE PRESENT TO GETTHE FOOD.THEY'LL BE DOING THIS MONDAYTHROUGHFRIDAY FROM 8-11 WHILE SCHOOLSARE CLOSED.WE HAVE A FULL LIST OF ALL THELOCATIONS UP ON OUR WEBSITEKTNV DOT COMREPORTING LIVE LEAH PEZZETTI 13ACTION NEWSIT IS REALLY IMPORTANT C-C-S-DPARENTS KNOW WHERE THEY CANTAKE THEIR KIDS TO GET FREEBREAKFAST AND LUNCH WHILESCHOOL IS OUT.THESE ARE THE "22" SCHOOLS WITHSTUDENT FOOD DISTRIBUTION PODS.THEY'RE LOCATED IN DIFFERENTAREAS OF CLARK COUNTY.THEY'RE SET UP FROM 8 TO 11A-M..

MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY.WE HAVE THIS FULL LIST OFSCHOOLS..ALONG WITH THE ADDRESSES ON OURWEBSITE..

K-T-N-V DOT COM.KIDS ARE NOT ABLE.....TO GO BACK TO CLASS UNTIL