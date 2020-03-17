Animal Crossing: New Horizons Review: The island vacation we all need

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally here after a long delay, and it's everything we hoped for.

The cute, relaxing gameplay is addictive without being stressful, and it feels like the perfect way to tune out the world for a few hours.

We're not saying abandon society, but if you need something to take your mind off the problems of the world, there's worse things you could do than spend some time building a virtual life on a beautiful island.