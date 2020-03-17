MSDH: Blood needed

Sent out an alert today asking for help replacing pints of blood on the shelves.

Today the state emergency management agency reported an urgent need on all blood types.

Statewide..

Nearly 30 blood drives were canceled in the past week.

Experts said those drives would have generated at least a thousand pints of blood.

Right now....the state department of health asks anyone able to donate... make an appointment.

The oxford office opens tomorrow and wednesday from eleven to seven..

And thursday and friday from nine until five.

In starkville... there