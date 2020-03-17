All Denver restaurants, bars to stop dine-in options beginning Tuesday through May 11 29 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 05:30s - Published All Denver restaurants, bars to stop dine-in options beginning Tuesday through May 11 All Denver restaurants and bars will close with the exception of delivery, drive-through and carry-out options beginning Tuesday morning through May 11 as the novel coronavirus continues to spread in Colorado. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend All Denver restaurants, bars to stop dine-in options beginning Tuesday through May 11 AAne: THANK YOU FOR THAT.Shannon: CITY OF DENVER ISTAKING EXTRA PRECAUTIONS TOLIMIT THE EXPOSURE TO THE VIRUS.THAT INCLUDES SHUTTING DOWN DMVBRANCHES ALL OVER THE STATE ANDLIMITING RESTAURANTS TO TAKE-OUTAND DELIVERY AND BANNINGGATHERINGS OF 50 PEOPLE OR MORE.JENNIFER KOVALESKI HASPERSPECTIVE ABOUT ALL OF THAT.



Recent related news from verified sources Denver restaurants offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery during the coronavirus shutdown All bars and restaurants in the city of Denver will be closed for on-site dining for the next eight...

Denver Post - Published 9 hours ago





You Might Like

Tweets about this