Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Supernatural S15E13 Destiny's Child

Supernatural S15E13 Destiny's Child

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:20s - Published < > Embed
Supernatural S15E13 Destiny's Child

Supernatural S15E13 Destiny's Child

Supernatural 15x13 "Destiny's Child" Season 15 Episode 13 Promo Trailer HD - DANNEEL ACKLES AND GENEVIEVE PADALECKI RETURN AS JO AND RUBY – A search for the one thing that may give the Winchesters an edge against God leads Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) to Jo’s (guest star Danneel Ackles) door and to a secret that may have died with Ruby (guest star Genevieve Padalecki).

Meanwhile, Castiel (Misha Collins) asks Jack (Alexander Calvert) to do the unthinkable to help the brothers in their quest.

Amyn Kaderali directed the episode written by Brad Buckner & Eugenie Ross-Leming (#1513).

Original airdate 3/23/2020.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

What2Vue

What2Vue The CW released Promotional Photos of Supernatural episode "Destiny’s Child" (15.13/S15E13) https://t.co/BBeKbvsqBv… https://t.co/oZbsPHyw1T 9 hours ago

nahirwinchester

Poughkeepsie RT @SPNTFW: #Supernatural Online / 15.13 - Destiny’s Child – Gallery & Trailer - https://t.co/NOzglKxCEP #SPNFamily https://t.co/cfrNhul6aJ 1 day ago

SPNTFW

TeamFreeWill.net #Supernatural Online / 15.13 - Destiny’s Child – Gallery & Trailer - https://t.co/NOzglKxCEP #SPNFamily https://t.co/cfrNhul6aJ 1 day ago

SPNcrossroad

Supernatural Crossroad RT @SPNTFW: 6 Days / 22 Hours / 45 Minutes left until #Supernatural : 15.13 - Destiny's Child - https://t.co/vHQ1jpzzaS #SPNFamily 2 days ago

SPNTFW

TeamFreeWill.net 6 Days / 22 Hours / 45 Minutes left until #Supernatural : 15.13 - Destiny's Child - https://t.co/vHQ1jpzzaS #SPNFamily 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.