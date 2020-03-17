Global  

Colorado workers affected by COVID-19 closures eligible for assistance

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel
Colorado workers affected by temporary closures due to COVID-19 are eligible to receive unemployment benefits, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced Monday.

HOMELESS POPULATION.




