Lane County, cities likely to declare emergency over coronavirus

9 news reporter emma withrow who is live at the lane county health building to give us the latest updates on the local governments response.

Emma?

Jason davis with lane county public health said during the press conference today that asymptomatic transmision of the virus is possible.

Now its important to note that this not yet common.

Asymptomatic transmision is when someone who has covid-19 does not have any sympotoms but can still give the virus to other people.

Most of the time though davis says those who test positive do experience symptoms such as dry cough fever and a sore throat "we're hearing a lot about asymptomatic transmission, we know that's possible, however it doesn't account for the majority of transmission.

We're still saying the majority of transmission is through those droplets."

The cdc reports droplets are produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.

If you have questions about the virus call the lane county public health coronavirus call center, which has now extended their hours to 8am-8pm 7 days a week.

There are health officials there who you can describe your symptoms to and answer any questions.




