Fort Wayne native Kroft transferring from Ball State

Fort Wayne native Kroft transferring from Ball State
Fort Wayne native Kroft transferring from Ball State
Fort Wayne native Kroft transferring from Ball State

4a state title in 20-18... from the gridiron to the hardwood... fort wayne native and former north side standout lucas kroft announced via twitter his plan to transfer from ball state today...kroft appeared in 14 games for the cardinals this past season, averaging just over a point per game, helping b-s-u to an 18-13 record and a share of the




