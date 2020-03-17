Global  

One News Page > News Videos > 13 Local Athletes named to IFCA All-Star Game

13 Local Athletes named to IFCA All-Star Game

Year deal.... in high school football news... the indiana football coaches associtation announcing the rosters for the 2020 ifca north-south all star game today...13 local athletes and three coaches making the cut for the roster this year... east noble will send star quarterback bailey parker and offensive lineman alex manns to the game...joe henry and jordan watercutter will represent bishop dwenger... homestead's jake archbold, leo's peyton wall, busco's jake fulk, concordia's jalen vanderbosch, bluffton's kain thornton, dekalb's tylar pomeroy, west noble's josh gross, warsaw's blake marsh, and snider's jayshawn underwood will also all represent the north squad... the game will be played friday july




