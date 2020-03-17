Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus anxiety

Coronavirus anxiety

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus anxiety
Coronavirus anxiety
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Coronavirus anxiety

Impact on a lot of things, including your mental health.

News 12 spoke with an emergency management psychologist on how to deal with the anxiety.

It's still something we're all learning about: covid-19.

And because we just don't know a whole lot, it's all too easy to become anxious.

Emergency management psychologist sam bernard: "fear happens in the absence of knowledge."

Sam bernard is an emergency management psychologist.

His focus is on crisis and disaster issues.

When it comes to the coronavirus outbreak, he says that staying educated can reduce anxiety.

Emergency management psychologist sam bernard: "the more people can learn about what's appropriate to and what's not appropriate to do.

They can have better control of their lives.

Better control of their lives allows them to not be as fearful."

Bernard says that panic can come when people feel like there is a target on their back and there is no escape.

He says people can take the target off their back by temporarily physically distancing from others and evade the threat by not touching their face and washing their hands.

Emergency management psychologist sam bernard: "it's not going to drop of the ceiling like a spider or run up their leg.

So those are some of the ways that we know folks can avoid panic."

On monday, the president released guidelines to slow the spread of the coronvirus urging people to say home, avoid going out and avoid social gathers of groups of more than 10 people.

Instead bernard suggests using technology, video chatting with loved ones, or starting spring cleaning early.

Emergency management psychologist sam bernard: "a number of educational sites are making services free of charge for the next few weeks.

So being able to realize and utilize those sorts of resources as well."

Bernard adds that pandemics can be even more difficult for people with chronic mental illness, a disabling condition, or folks who are elderly.

If you know someone like that it might be a good idea to check up on them.

While schools in the tennessee valley are shutdown,



Recent related news from verified sources

How to manage anxiety over coronavirus

Mental health professionals say they are already seeing an increase in patients anxious about the...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsUSATODAY.com


A cough, and our hearts stop: Coping with coronavirus anxiety and fear

During this time of anxiety and fear of the coronavirus, a little support goes a long way. Seek it....
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldCBS NewsSeekingAlphaUSATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Q&A: Coping With Anxiety [Video]

Coronavirus Q&A: Coping With Anxiety

What should people do to manage anxiety over the coronavirus pandemic? How can people protect themselves when they leave the house? How do you keep children from spreading the illness to elderly?

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:04Published
How To Talk To Your Kids About COVID-19 [Video]

How To Talk To Your Kids About COVID-19

As coronavirus worries increase, so does the anxiety, reports Nancy Chen (1:50). WCCO 4 News At 6– March 16, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:50Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.