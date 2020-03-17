Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Governor says polls are public health threat, health director orders them closed

Governor says polls are public health threat, health director orders them closed

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:06s - Published < > Embed
Governor says polls are public health threat, health director orders them closed

Governor says polls are public health threat, health director orders them closed

Hours after a Franklin County judge denied Gov.

Mike DeWine's lawsuit to move the primary election to June 2, DeWine announced on Monday night that Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has ordered the polls closed as a public health emergency.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

DeWine: State health director closing polls Tuesday [Video]

DeWine: State health director closing polls Tuesday

Ohio's health director will close polls for the state's primary election Tuesday, the governor announced Monday night. It is unclear when Ohioans will get to vote.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:49Published
Gov. Tony Evers orders ban on mass gatherings of 50 or more people [Video]

Gov. Tony Evers orders ban on mass gatherings of 50 or more people

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has directed the Department of Health Services to order a ban on mass gatherings of 50 people or more.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:15Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.