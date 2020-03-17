Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Residents react to first case of Corna virus reported in Monroe County

Residents react to first case of Corna virus reported in Monroe County

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Residents react to first case of Corna virus reported in Monroe County

Residents react to first case of Corna virus reported in Monroe County

While the Mississippi Department of Health didn't specify where in the county the case was located, local company Tronox Inc.

Reported one of its employees tested positive for the virus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Residents react to first case of Corna virus reported in Monroe County

Tests.

In regards to the newest cases, while the mississippi department of health didn't specify where in monroe county the case was located, a local company did report one of its employees tested positive for the virus.

Wtva's sydney darden reports on the community's reaction.

Tronox personnel are not naming the employee take a look at how massive this plant is .

We're talking thousands of employees that could have been affected but luckily weren't .

But, that still leaves an entire county still shaken up by the news.

Take pkg sot - jason west, pastor - "now that it is so close we need to take some extra precautions."

Pastor jason west says members of his congregation that work at tronox along with the employee diagnosed with the covid- 19 virus told him about the day their coworker found out the bad news.

Sot- jason west- "at first i don't think he really knew what was going on."

But when tronox personnel figured it out they immediately sent the unnamed employee home and isolated workers that could have come in contact.

This morning company personnel released a statement confirming the covid-19 virus officially touched down in monroe county, making it mississippi's 12th confirmed case.

Sot clarence johnson, resident- "my biggest concern, that the whole nation gets shut down and everybody has to stay at home."

Clarence johnson says he wasn't prepared for news the corona virus inching closer to home sot- clarence johnson- "i'm 60 and older so it's harder on me.

When one get it it spreads."

So he and other locals say their doubling down on sanitation sot- clarence johnson "wash my hands and take my vitamin c.

((butted)) sot - michael sorrells, healthcare worker- "use hand sanitizer, use common sense."

And praying for those affected in the meantime.

Jason west, pastor- "just have faith in god and let him pull us through this and of course do the things that he gave us the sense to take care of."

Tag the employee is currently being treated at the hospital.

In the meantime president trump says his administration is the employee is currently being treated at the hospital.

In the meantime president trump says his administration is recommending people not gather in groups larger than 10 to keep the spread of this virus to a minimum in monroe county sydney darden wtva 9 news.

New tonight out of ole miss..

The oxford



Recent related news from verified sources

Monroe County confirms first coronavirus case

Monroe County has confirmed its first case of coronavirus. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz...
bizjournals - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

SydneyWTVA

Sydney Darden WTVA STORY: "My biggest concern, that the whole nation gets shut down and everybody has to stay at home" One new case o… https://t.co/KDQdfT73Lr 25 seconds ago

BrettDahlberg

Brett Dahlberg RT @EmilyRussellADK: A Glens Falls area pharmacist tested positive for the #coronavirus over the weekend, making it the first confirmed cas… 1 week ago

EmilyRussellADK

Emily Russell A Glens Falls area pharmacist tested positive for the #coronavirus over the weekend, making it the first confirmed… https://t.co/LB027WlPOl 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump says gatherings should be limited to 10 to help stop spread of COVID-19 [Video]

Trump says gatherings should be limited to 10 to help stop spread of COVID-19

The Trump administration’s coronavirus task force has announced strict new guidelines in an effort to restrict the spread of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:33Published
Sonoma County Reports First Coronavirus Community Transmission Case [Video]

Sonoma County Reports First Coronavirus Community Transmission Case

Having fewer residents, some of the Bay Area’s more rural counties have avoided much of the coronavirus outbreak. But for Sonoma County, that officially ended Sunday. A worker at the Rohnert Park..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:02Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.