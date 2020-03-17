Dallas Cowboys franchise Dak Prescott: MSU alum sixth QB to receive exclusive tag

Non-corona-virus related- story... as the dallas cowboys- elect to use their exclusive- franchise tag... on quarterback- dak prescott.

- this being the result of the tw- sides failing to reach an - agreement, on a new contract...- following more than a year of - negotiations.

- the mississippi state alum is - now just the sixth quarterback- in- league history, to get the- tag... and still has until july- 15th to - work out a long term deal...- prior to the start of the 20-20- season.

- under the tag... prescott would- - - - get the average of the top five- players in his position... whic- works out to about 33-million - dollars... for this upcoming- season.

