Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dallas Cowboys franchise Dak Prescott: MSU alum sixth QB to receive exclusive tag

Dallas Cowboys franchise Dak Prescott: MSU alum sixth QB to receive exclusive tag

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published < > Embed
Dallas Cowboys franchise Dak Prescott: MSU alum sixth QB to receive exclusive tag

Dallas Cowboys franchise Dak Prescott: MSU alum sixth QB to receive exclusive tag

The Dallas Cowboys elect to use their exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dallas Cowboys franchise Dak Prescott: MSU alum sixth QB to receive exclusive tag

Non-corona-virus related- story... as the dallas cowboys- elect to use their exclusive- franchise tag... on quarterback- dak prescott.

- this being the result of the tw- sides failing to reach an - agreement, on a new contract...- following more than a year of - negotiations.

- the mississippi state alum is - now just the sixth quarterback- in- league history, to get the- tag... and still has until july- 15th to - work out a long term deal...- prior to the start of the 20-20- season.

- under the tag... prescott would- - - - get the average of the top five- players in his position... whic- works out to about 33-million - dollars... for this upcoming- season.

- -



Recent related news from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe on Dak's franchise tag and Tannehill's contract extension

Shannon Sharpe on Dak's franchise tag and Tannehill's contract extensionThe Dallas Cowboys have decided to franchise tag their quarterback Dak Prescott after ongoing...
FOX Sports - Published

The never-ending contract talks continue for the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott

The never-ending contract talks continue for the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak PrescottWith the franchise tag deadline approaching, the Cowboys – we think – are angling to finalize a...
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dallas Cowboys Franchise Tag QB Dak Prescott [Video]

Dallas Cowboys Franchise Tag QB Dak Prescott

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys, NFL Offseason, Franchise Tag, NFL

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:56Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.