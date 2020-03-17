Global  

NIACC women's season comes to an abrupt end

Less than a week ago á the niacc women's basketball team learned they had earned the number one seed in the national tournament.

Days later á they found out the tournament had been postponed.... and today they learned it has been cancelled together.

The nájácáaáa announced that it had exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone compeition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring competition... ending the trojans' championship hopes.

While disappoint á head coach todd ciochetto says it was the safest decision./// well i think it was the right move oviously disappointing for the girls who worked so hard i mean we're playing the best basketball we've played in nine years so it disappointed but we definitely understand safety is first and understand there's a lot bigger things going on.




